Nigeria Wins U21 Women Volleyball Championship
The Nigeria Female Volleyball Team has won the U21 Tournament after defeating Ghana in the final in Niamey, Niger Republic.
In the final, the girls defeated their Ghanaian counterpart by 3:0 (25-10, 25-15, 25-10).
In their journey to the final, the girls beat Ghana 3-0 (25-11, 25-15, 25-8) in the first game. In their second match against hosts Niger, they won 3-0 (25-4, 25-11, 25-4). In their third match, the team also beat Benin Republic, claiming a 3-0 (25-15, 25-15, 25-9) win to secure a rematch against Ghana in the final.
Coach Rakiya Mohammed, who spoke after the match, thanked God for the victory:
“We bless God because this is the first time Nigeria is clinching trophy at the underage level. I feel so happy.
“The Ghanaians came all out, but the girls proved their worth, and we have now qualified for the world championship in Thailand.”
Good luck to them in Thailand.
Glad to see that Nigeria is stepping out strong in this kind of sports.
