Nigeria wins first medal at the Olympics

170 views | Akaolisa Emmanuel | August 3, 2021
Nigeria has won its first medal of the Tokyo Olympics. Ese brume representing the nation in the long jump event won a bronze medal.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 25-year-old Nigerian placed behind American Brittney Reese who claimed the silver medal with a jump of 6.97m also.
But because Brume had a second best of 6.67 which was not up to Reese’s 6.81m, Ese had to settle for the third position.
Brume thus becomes the third Nigerian after Okagbare and Glory Alozie to win individual medals at both the Worlds and the Olympics.
At the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Brume and Reese changed top spot a number of times and both looked set to claim gold and silver until Mihambo, with her very last jump, leapt 7.00m to add the Olympic title to the world title she won in Doha two years ago.
Mihambo started well, taking the lead on her first attempt with a jump of 6.83m.
But she was instantly overtaken by Brume with a leading jump of 6.97m which set the standard in the first of six attempts.
