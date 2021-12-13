The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami has said that Nigeria will have the largest 5G coverage in Africa by 2022.

He said this when he flagged off the much anticipated 3.5 GHz Spectrum auction in Abuja on Monday, December the 13th, at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel.

The auction, organised by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), had all three companies, MTN Nigeria, Airtel Nigeria and Mafab Communications present.

In his address, Pantami mentioned that with the deployment of 5G technology and services in Nigeria, the issue of insecurity can be curbed as it provides real-time services and platforms.

“Things of Big Data, IOT, will be used to figure out security issues. The general benefits of 5G deployment include low latency and high bandwidth. At the top of our 5G policy, the security agencies can leapfrog to solve security issues.

“We are convinced that it will help our security, help our digital economy march, strengthen our financial sector, etc. We feel that if 5G is deployed in Nigeria, it will support all sectors of our economy.

“Nigeria has the largest digital economy in Africa, largest telecom market, broadband subscribers, telephone subscribers and we hope by 2025 we will have the largest 5G subscribers.

“Finally, I want to commend the federal executive council led by President Buhari for supporting and approving the 5G development policy in Nigeria,” Pantami said.

In his welcome speech, the Chairman of the NCC Board of Directors, Professor Adeolu Akande said the purpose of the 3.5 GHz Spectrum auction was to support the deployment of 5G technology in Nigeria, for the benefit of Nigerians.

The MTN team was led by its Chief Executive officer, Karl Toriola, Mafab Communications was led by its chairman, Alhaji Musibau Bashir, and Airtel was led by Chief Financial officer, Mr S. Krishna Menon.

Details of final auction coming soon…