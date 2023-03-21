What if I told you that Nigeria is blessed! Blessed beyond measures and destined to be greater than the greatest of all nations, would you argue it?

What if I told you that there will be a non violent revolution soon that would give Nigerians a fresh air to breathe , would you doubt it?

Have I told you that some Nigerians are happier eating crumbs from the table of their oppressors than savouring the riches and wealth of their inheritance in freedom? If I told you that would you argue it?

Have I told you that the chains and iron bars of persecution are more appealing to some of us as Nigerians than freedom? Would you still doubt it if I said that to you?

What if I told you that many Nigerians are masochist, basking better in pains and rejoicing more in the dungeon of affliction orchestrated by their pay masters, would you call me a liar?

What if I told you that 2023 Presidential election was flawed and fraudulent. Would you still call me a bad loser who whines needlessly?

What if I said to you, you are part of the problem of this nation, would you argue it and make needless exonerating excuses?

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

What if I told you that the life and death of Nigeria lie with the masses, would that make sense to you?

How surprised would you be if I told you that corruption in Nigeria has been legitimized with an official seal on it with 80% of those who are meant to gatekeep, guilty of it ?

How dazed would you be if I told you that illegality flourishes more in Nigeria than legality?

I hope you wouldn’t call me names if I told you that 2023 Presidential election was a drama script shabbily written and poorly dramatized?

How about telling you that many Nigerians are vultures , thriving and relishing nothing but rotten things? Hope it wouldn’t shock you?

Have I told you that Nigeria is well endowed, lacking in nothing that would turn her within a twinkle to a destination point of all Nations?

What if I told you that religion and tribalism have done more harm than good to Nigeria, will you argue it too?

Now listen! There is nothing wrong with Nigeria as a country but there is everything wrong with Nigerians. There is nothing wrong with our cultures and religions but there is everything wrong with the needless sentiments and bigotry we fring them with.

There is nothing wrong with our laws and institutions but there is everything wrong with the human factors that drive them.

Until we decide to rise and fight for a better Nigeria by telling ourselves the truth, truth that defiles all sentiments, truth that minds not whose ox is gored, that truth that seeks nothing but the general good, our journey to that better Nigeria will be far flung.

Arise! Let us all Arise and take back our country from the clinch and claws of these virmpires who live and survive on the blood they suck from her daily.

Let us not be divided by selfish gains and ingratiation. Supporting the system that have for decades held us down in adversity and lack is not only ungodly but sheer idiotic.

Get sense Nigerians!!

Jarlath Opara Jarlathuche@gmail.com