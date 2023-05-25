Nigeria U-20 : Nigeria triumph over Italy in U-20 World cup

Oladimeji Adeoye May 25, 2023 0
Nigeria u-20

The Nigeria u-20 world Cup squad known as the Flying Eagles of Nigeria picked up their second win in the U-20 FIFA World Cup after beating Italy by 2-0 at full-time in Estadio Malvinas Argentinas (Mendoza)Stadium. Their resilience since the start of the World Cup has taken them to the top of the group.

Sale Fago’s 61st and Jude Sunday’s 90+5 minute goals were enough to help Nigeria to three points and a clean sheet.

In the other game in Group D, Brazil whitewashed the Dominican Republic in a six goals thriller encounter.

The Dominican Republic are the only nation in the group yet to earn a point and, by doing so, they are at the bottom of the group.

Oladimeji Adeoye

Oladimeji Adeoye also known as Osniff is a writer, he is mainly into writing sports with vast knowledge of African Sports, and other continental sports. Oladimeji has worked with top news outlets and currently writing with top newspapers in Nigeria.

BREAKING: Live Coverage of Election Tribunal Denied
Trending
BREAKING: Live Coverage of Election Tribunal Denied

See author's posts

Hot Gist

Share this post
Tags:

More Stories

Bukayo Saka sign long-term contract with Arsenal

Oladimeji Adeoye May 24, 2023 0
Vinicius racial abuse

Valencia to Ban Three Fans for Vinicius Racial Abuse

Oladimeji Adeoye May 23, 2023 0

NPFL: Dakkada FC thank Governor Udom Emmanuel and fans after relegation to the second tier

Oladimeji Adeoye May 23, 2023 0

Newcastle Qualify For The Champions League After 20 years

Oladimeji Adeoye May 23, 2023 0

NFF Secretary General, Mohammed Sanusi denies receiving monthly pay in Dollars

Oladimeji Adeoye May 22, 2023 0
Madrid Euro League

Madrid beat Olympiacos to become Euro league Champions

Oladimeji Adeoye May 22, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Migrating to Europe

Migrating to Europe Best Way to do it – AI

TNC Reporter May 25, 2023 0
Ukraine war

Who will win Ukraine Russia war- Ai

Oby AI May 25, 2023 0
Ado-Doguwa

Ado-Doguwa cleared of murder charges

Kunle Dada May 25, 2023 0
Election Petition

Election Petition: CJN Appoints 39 More Judges to Handle Cases

Adekunle Taofeek May 25, 2023 0
Joe Boy girlfriend

I have spent at least 50m on my girlfriend – Joe Boy

Osniff Daniel May 25, 2023 0