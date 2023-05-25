Nigeria U-20 : Nigeria triumph over Italy in U-20 World cup

Oladimeji Adeoye May 25, 2023 0
Nigeria u-20

The Nigeria u-20 world Cup squad known as the Flying Eagles of Nigeria picked up their second win in the U-20 FIFA World Cup after beating Italy by 2-0 at full-time in Estadio Malvinas Argentinas (Mendoza)Stadium. Their resilience since the start of the World Cup has taken them to the top of the group.

Sale Fago’s 61st and Jude Sunday’s 90+5 minute goals were enough to help Nigeria to three points and a clean sheet.

In the other game in Group D, Brazil whitewashed the Dominican Republic in a six goals thriller encounter.

The Dominican Republic are the only nation in the group yet to earn a point and, by doing so, they are at the bottom of the group.

Oladimeji Adeoye

