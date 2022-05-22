Nigeria trio help Rangers to win the Scottish Cup after thirteen years

Rangers resurrected back to life after their defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt during the Europa League final in Seville, Spain. The club has waited for 40 years as they continue a search for their first European triumph. Yesterday, they took on Hearts in the Scottish Cup final at the Hampden Park Stadium, Glasgow. They clinched their first Scottish Cup after 13 years yesterday with a convincing extra-time win over Hearts.

Most predictions favoured Rangers at full time but predictions failed as they were pulled to an extra time after a goalless full-time draw. Hearts who have not won any of their last three league games had no control of the possession in both halves, losing it to the Ibrox side.

Ryan Jack came on as a substitute in the 81st minute and got Ranger’s first goal. Three minutes later Scott Wright netted Ranger’s second goal, it was at this point the Rangers fans got a sigh of relief.

Leon Balogun started the game pairing alongside Goldson Connor at the central defence. Calvin Bassey was deployed to his usual position, and Joe Aribo led the attack last night for Ibrox.

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst on Premier Sports: “We worked so hard and came so far in Europe, and the cup. But in the end, you want to have something in your hands as a reward, and today we did.

“We worked hard, and I think we looked much stronger in extra time, and I think we deserved the win today. I’m very impressed and proud of them.”

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson: “Not winning is a huge disappointment. We have to take that on the chin. We’ve come up from the Championship, finished third, secured group stage football, and got to a final, we just couldn’t take that final step.

“We’ve had hard times over the last couple of years, but we’re getting there. We need to step forward and come here and win, get closer to the Old Firm, get into the Europa League, but we’re at the start of it now.”

