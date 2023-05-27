Nigeria Transits: Nigh New Nigeria?

One can recall those memorable childhood days while growing up in then peaceful, serene, friendly, loving and bubbling Tin city of Jos. Jos, the Plateau State capital was then a heaven on earth blessed with several night clubs, decent eateries, assorted fruits and other relaxation spots such as the Polo and Turf clubs, cinema theatres, zoological garden, wildlife park, friendly weather and hospitable people etc. The city was a thousand of miles away from ethno-religious sentiments, hatred, crisis or even suspicion amongst the inhabitants. As of that time, satanic agents from the collection of devil were still in chains far away from the famous Tin city.

Living in Jos was an experience exuding elation and excitement beyond description. The greener of the uplands adjoining the stretch of inter-town highways and roads was so alluring as well as adoring to be ignored.

Life was good in those days of yore as electricity supply outrage was seldom with direct supply from Kurra falls, and shorter in duration, if and when it occurred as the Electricity Corporation of Nigeria (ECN) was managed by good hands. The water supply system was superb and very reliable. Notably, and of significance to this essay was the information platforms of those days of yore. The radio, television and few newspapers— nothing of digital social media as we enjoy today! In addition, there were very educative and entertaining magazines and novels for grab. My educated seniors encouraged me to read widely to better my mastery of the English language. It paid off as I was later representing my club (World Affairs) in secondary school (Government College Keffi) in debates and essay competition with other secondary schools such as Kings College, Lagos, Barewa College, Zaria, Provincial Secondary School, Kuru, Edo College, Benin etc.

I was an avid reader of the Kaduna based New Nigerian Newspaper, particularly the weekly column of Candido The man behind the mask and The Jos based Nigerian Standard Newspaper in Lighter mood weekly column by Dan Agbese.

Honestly, can one wish, albeit regrettably or inopportunely, a reverting to that time as in the early 70s and 80s? Are we truly as a nation nearing the New Nigeria of our dream, in colour, content and context with the vagaries of the plethora of problems pillorying our country presently that could apparently dim the hope of incurable optimists imagining a beautiful, better and brighter Nigeria?

There is no gainsaying the fact that our political landscape lacks real and rugged transformational or servant leaders that Nigeria is in dire need of at this time to usher us in that New Nigeria that our forefathers envisioned. There are many transactional leaders or dealers in political garments on the scene for pecuniary cum partisan gains, not really about the betterment of the people. It is high time many of our aspiring political leaders lined up to learn leadership processes, philosophies and practices. The true heart of leadership is altruistic —-selfless service. In addition, leadership is about vision. Moreover, leadership is not only influence but the ability to embark on a journey carrying along other participants–followers–focusing on a mutually agreed destination. In essence, leadership is a journey; if undertaken without followers, such a leader would just be on a walk! In the private sector, globally, leaders are trained within organizations and even sent to certain high grade institutions like Harvard, Oxford, Cambridge, etc. It is unsettling and naïve for aspiring political and public leaders to think that they can lead successfully without the requisite training to prepare and package them. It was Harvard University, Kennedy School of Government Professor, Barbara Kellerman, author of “Bad Leadership: What It Is, How It Happens, Why It Matters?”, that once curiously posited: “Why is it that we educate and train our medical and veterinary doctors, security personnel, engineers, journalists, lawyers with great care and competence, but not our leaders.” Not done, she submitted succinctly and saliently: “The American military…….recognizes that to be effective it must educate leaders, train leaders, and develop leaders.” Anyone still wondering why American soldiers can hold their own anywhere, anytime or anyhow when duty beckons? If Nigeria can stop stagnancy and steer the ship of state towards a better rather than a battered Nigeria, it is high time our aspiring leaders deem it fit to learn leading ethos not just within the four walls of schools but in organizations and public offices, whether they are aspiring to be voted as local government council chairmen, state or national assembly members, governors or president! It should be as sacrosanct as that in order to nip in the bud the emergence of upstarts that can down Nigeria into a leadership abyss drenched and drowned in tears and throes!

As the transition period has come, it is imperative for Nigerians to wake up to their functional roles and responsibilities in the polity and politicking process even as the process is not completed until leadership of the national and state assemblies are inaugurated. If leaders need education and enlightenment, to become fitting and functional, those members of the national assembly followers also need patriotic political education and engineering to elect their leaders not the anointed for imposition on the 10th National Assembly. To have a bubbling and focused National Assembly electing Sen. AbdulAzeez Yari and Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase as Senate President and Speaker House of Representatives remains the only option for better legislation and improved welfare of all because the time has passed when national lawmakers are forced to play into the whims and caprices of dealers in leaders’ garb by accepting overtures thrown at them.