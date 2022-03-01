Nigeria To Sanction Russia for invading Ukraine

The federal government has said that Nigeria is ready to sanction Russia for invading Ukraine once the United Nations ‘adopts and imposes sanctions’ on the country.

Nigerian’s Foreign affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama disclosed this in an in interview with channels TV on Monday, 28th February, 2022. According to him, imposing sanctions is going to be a collective action. The United Nations has to act.

He furthered added “we are going to act and engage within the framework of the United Nations. So if the United Nations adopts and imposes sanctions against Russia, we will comply with UN’s resolution.”

Mr. Onyeama also condemned the Russian President’s decision for waging a war against Ukraine. “We made that very clear; we condemned it. First of all, military force is not the solution. We have spoken up about the territorial integrity that we recognize the integrity of Ukraine. Nigeria’s position on the resolution is very clear that we do not condone this military intervention in another country” he added.