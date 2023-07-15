Nigeria stripped of Commonwealth Games Gold Medal

Nigeria’s women representative for 4×100 in the 2022 Commonwealth Games have been stripped of their gold medals after one of its representatives tested positive for banned anabolic steroids.

The international multi-sport event for members of the Commonwealth of Nations that took place in Birmingham, England between 28 July and 8 August 2022 saw the Nigerian team, consisting of Tobi Amusan, Favour Ofili, Rosemary Chukwuma, and Grace Nwokocha, make history by winning the gold medal at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, becoming the first women’s relay team from Nigeria to achieve such a feat.

Nonetheless, the historical voyage attained by these young ladies was unfortunately truncated after one of Nigeria’s 4×100 athletes, Grace Nwokocha tested positive for banned anabolic steroids. The outcome brings about doubt on their accomplishment of 42.10 seconds – which was the fastest time attained by any African Nation.

The Commonwealth Games Association has officially disqualified the Nigerian team, promoting the English team consisting of (Asha Philip, Imani-Lara Lansiquot, Bianca Williams, and Daryll Neita) who previously finished as runner-up to the podium of the gold medallist rank.