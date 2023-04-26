The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) has shortlisted 42 Athletes who will compete in the African U18 and U20 Championships, which are planned to start this weekend in Ndola, Zambia. The list includes 23 U18 girls and boys and 19 U20 men and women.

Nigeria’s U20 women’s record holder, Tima Godbless, is spearheading Nigeria’s challenge for podium place in the U20 category while National Sports Festival 100 m and 200 m silver medallist, Faith Okwose tops the list of 23 U18 athletes listed for the Championships.

U18 list includes: Tima Godbless, Ewa Peace, Eyakpoeyan Justina Tiana, Saibu Yetunde Olayinka, Israel Okon Sunday, Monday Ebuka, Francis James, Musa Jimoh, Justin Osigwe, and Abujei Chinedu.

For the U20, Sule Rejoice Adijatu, Oke Opeyemi Deborah, Usenbor Osaretin Joy, Bright Ada Princess, Ajayi Kanyinsola, Adebisi Musbau, Musa Nurain Kola, Unorji Kingsley Emeka, and Caleb Joshua also made the team.

AFN Technical Director Samuel Onikeku said the federation selected the best athletes who will do Nigeria proud in Ndola and follow in the footsteps of their predecessors who launched their paths to stardom at the Championships.

“The AFN has selected the best crop of young athletes who will not only be medal contenders in Ndola but will grow to become one of the best in their events,” said Onikeku, a former Nigeria international athlete.

Onikeku revealed that the last edition of the combined championships held four years ago in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire produced stars who have grown to be Nigerian and African record holders today.

“Enoch Adegoke cut his teeth at this championship. He ran a 10.29 Championships record in the 100m in Ivory Coast four years ago and two years after that he became the first Nigerian man to run in the final of the Olympics,” Onikeku added while also revealing Favour Ofili sped to fame with double championships records in Ivory Coast.

“Favour [Ofili] was exceptional in Ivory Coast, setting two Championships records in the 200m (23.38) and 400m (52.28) events in the U18 category. Today she is the African record holder in the 200m indoors and Nigeria’s 200m record holder outdoors.

“Rosemary Chukwuma successfully completed a sprint double in Ivory Coast in the U20 category and she is today the fastest over the two events so far this year.

“Javelin thrower set a championships record of 74.71m to win the gold and he is today the Nigerian record holder in the event after breaking Pius Bazighe’s over two decades record,” said Onikeku.