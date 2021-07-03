Nigeria Revitalizes Relations with Gambia, Signs Defence Pact

155 views | Francis Azuka | July 4, 2021
The Minister of Defence, Maj. Gen. Bashir Salihi Magashi (rtd) and the Gambian Defence Minister, Hon Sheik Omar Faye, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding that would formalize the over 60 years of relationship between Nigeria and The Gambia.
A statement by Victoria Agba-Attah, Director, Press & PR said while signing the MOU in the Ship House, Abuja, Gen Magashi expressed hope that Nigeria and Gambia would mutually ensure that Government business would benefit both countries.
Maj. Gen. Magashi noted that the MOU in areas of training of Military officers, Defence Technical Assistance, Procurement, Intelligent Sharing and effort on counter terrorism that is debilitating development among transnational countries.
In his remark, the Gambia Defence Minister, Sheik Omar who was represented by His Execellency, Mohammadu Njie Gambian High Commissioner to Nigeria commended Nigeria’s leadership role in the Sub region.
He noted that Nigeria contributed immensely to the growth and development of the Gambian Armed Forces, recalling the gallantry of late Brigadier General Abubakar Dada, a Nigerian Army Officer who facilitated the drafting of document that is now an acceptable code of ethics for the Gambian Armed Forces.
He appreciated the Nigerian Government for offering training opportunities for the Gambian Armed Forces and transfer of Defence Technology, Deliberate Technical Assistance, continuous Capacity Building, intelligence sharing and counter terrorism.
Nigeria and Gambia have over the years operated in peace support missions in Darfur and Liberia and were also part of the formed troops for peacekeeping and as military observers in many other missions within Africa and beyond.
Notably, the former and current Chiefs of Defence Staff of the Gambia and the current Minister of Defence were trained in the Nigeria Military institution.
