Nigeria records 186 new COVID-19 cases

423 views | Stanley Ugagbe | July 10, 2021

Nigeria has recorded new 186 cases of COVID-19. This development was disclosed by the Nigeria center for Disease Control (NCDC) on its official website.

According to the commission, Lagos, the nation’s epicenter of the pandemic had 175 cases, Rivers had 8 while Gombe recorded 3.

With this development, the number total number of confirmed cases is now 168,442, while 164,323 have been discharged.

Those that have died from the virus in the nation are 2,122 deaths.

 

 

