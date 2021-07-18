Nigeria records 123 new COVID-19 cases

202 views | Stanley Ugagbe | July 18, 2021
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has disclosed that the nation has recorded 123 new COVID-19 cases.
According to the commission in a post on its official website, the nation’s epicenter of the pandemic, Lagos had 70 cases.
Akwa Ibom had 18, Ogun had 10 while Oyo and Rivers had 8 each. Others are Ekiti – 4, FCT – 4, and Bayelsa -1.
Following this development, 169,329 confirmed have now been confirmed since the debut of the pandemic in Nigeria while 164,672 have been discharged.
2,126 have died from the virus in Nigeria.
