Ahead of Saturday’s presidential election, the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has suspended train services across the country. NRC noted that the temporary suspension of train services will be from February 25 to February 27, 2023.

The statement signed by the Corporation’s Deputy Director of Public Relations, Yakub Mahmood lists the routes suspended to include the Abuja–Kaduna, Warri–Itakpe, Lagos–Ibadan, and the Iddo Lagos-Ijoko train services.

However, the management assures the general public of the normal train services recommencement on Tuesday 28th February 2023,” the statement added.

TNC had earlier reported that the 2023 Presidential and National Assembly election will be held on the 25th of February, 2023 while the Governorship and State House of Assembly election will take place on the 11th of March, 2023.

The statement read, “In view of the forthcoming presidential general election in the country, the Board and management of the Nigerian Railway Corporation(NRC), hereby inform the general public, particularly our valued passengers of the temporary suspension of train services from Saturday 25th to Monday 27th February 2023, to enable Nigerians to exercise their civic responsibilities.

"These train services include; Abuja – Kaduna Train Service (AKTS), Warri – Itakpe Train Service (WITS), Lagos – Ibadan Train Service (LITS), and Iddo Lagos – Ijoko interstate Mass Transit passengers' train services.

