Nigeria Qualifies in FIFA World Cup as Singer Davido Performs World Cup Theme Song in Qatar, Seen with Idris Elba

Nigerians got their bragging rights back after music star Davido took to his twitter account to share his awesome experience in Qatar.

He tweeted:

‘’who dey Wamba…we still qualify las las.’’

The Nigerian music star, who is currently in Qatar joined other artistes for the worldwide performance of the FIFA World Cup theme song. The music star who didn’t just drop a verse on the track was also invited to perform live alongside other artistes in Qatar.

In the viral videos seen, Davido was spotted on stage alongside colleague Tridinida Cardona and Aisha who also featured in the ‟Hayya Hayya’’ FIFA World Cup theme song. As usual the Nigerian star gave an energetic performance that left the crowd chanting to the lyrics.

The singer was also seen backstage chilling with famous Hollywood actor, Idris Elba moments before he performed on stage.

Nigerians are more than proud for the representation at the FIFA world cup after the Super Eagles team lost to Ghana in the FIFA world cup qualifiers match on Tuesday, March 29.