According to the letter from the Interim Management Committee (IMC) sent to the 20 NPFL clubs that will be participating in the 22/23 seasons, the Nigeria Professional League will commence on the 8th of January to end in May next year. The season was scheduled to start this year but due to some circumstances, the Nigeria Football Federation could not reach an agreement to kick-start the season.

In the letter sent to the 20 participating clubs, the IMC informed club owners that the draws for the new season will be held on the 28th of December 2022.

The IMC proposed an abridged league of two split formats, indicating that the league will be operated just like the second division league Nigeria National League but in two split formats.

According to the Executive Secretary of the Association of clubs owners, Allow Chukwuemeka said the club owners have condemned the abridged format proposed by IMC and have stated reasons why they have rejected the development in a Christmas message sent to Stakeholders

The Association however insisted that Clubs would resist the Abridged League format by shunning the draws slated for 28th December 2022 in Abuja, just as a meeting of the Club Owners has been slated for the same day at Toprank Hotel in Asaba Delta State.