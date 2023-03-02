The Federal Government has expressed worry about the widening gender gap in access to digital skills, claiming that the absence of inclusion costs the globe $1 trillion annually.

The Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, cited the United Nations Women 2022 Women’s snapshot report as evidence that women’s exclusion from the digital world has cost low- and middle-income countries $1 trillion in GDP over the past ten years, and that the loss could reach $1.5 trillion by 2025 if nothing is done.

She argued that in order to buck the trend, the report suggested addressing the issue of online violence, which 38% of women said they had directly encountered.

The Minister made this statement yesterday in Abuja during a keynote speech she gave at Plan International’s pre-departure briefing and meeting for delegates for the 67th session of the UN commission on the status of women.

Tallen said that the UN Commission on the Status of Women (UN CSW) is the main international policy-making organization entirely focused on gender equality and the progress of women, and she was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry.

Each year, she added, delegates of member nations meet at the UN headquarters in New York to assess the status of gender equality, identify problems, establish international standards, and develop specific policies to advance gender equality and women’s empowerment everywhere.

