Nigerian Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has charged the operatives of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to be firm, but civil in their operations.

He charged them to be firm and ruthless in warding off criminal elements but civil with law abiding Nigerians.

The Minister gave the charge yesterday at the commissioning of 93 operational vehicles for the security outfit at it’s Headquarters in Abuja.

“Your presence at all times should ooze out the power and authority of the Nigerian government to deter criminals, but protect lives and property and promote the dignity and liberty of all the people.

“The Ministry, under my watch, remains unwavering, resolute and committed towards strengthening the capacity and capabilities of these organs of government to effectively deliver on their mandate” he stressed.

“Today’s occasion therefore, is in pursuant of the radical and proactive steps by Government towards addressing the challenge of insecurity in the country as we take steady and bold steps to degrade the activities of some criminally minded unpatriotic individuals and saboteurs whose main agenda is to dwarf the enormous achievements that our administration has recorded in every sphere of national development.

As we all aware, there are challenges of vandalism of critical national assets and infrastructure, theft of crude and refined oil, banditry, kidnapping for ransom, ritual killings and insurgency, among other heinous crimes that have become a cankerworm that must be eliminated.

“The incessant attacks on our Critical National Assets and Infrastructure in particular has become a grievous wound dangerously bleeding the nation’s economy and which must be effectively addressed, checkmated and curbed.

“We cannot continue to watch innocent Nigerians being constantly harassed, intimidated and cowed while precious lives are being terminated prematurely. We cannot also be aloof or pretend to be unaware of the incessant vandalism and theft of our valuable national assets and infrastructure and our territory turned to a theatre of bloodshed and anguish by bandits.

“We have routed these gangs and individuals in all their bases and put them on the run. We shall not relent but remain absolutely committed towards extirpating them completely from our land”.

Aregbesola advised that the best personnel that will conscientiously and effectively use and maintain them should be engaged.

He said “the bane of government agencies usually is that operational vehicles fall into misuse, abuse, neglect and ultimately disuse within a short period. This should not be the case here.

“Let me assure you of the Government’s continued encouragement and support through adequate training and provision of modern operational equipment to further strengthen the Corps capacity, enhance professionalism and reposition the Service to effectively contribute to national security and maintain its pride of place in national security architecture.

“You are therefore expected to reciprocate Government’s kind gesture by remaining steadfast and dedicated to the effective discharge of your core mandate.

“I enjoin you also to further improve on the robust collaboration and synergy with the military, and other sister security agencies in providing security for the lives and property of all the peoples of Nigeria”

The Minister commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his support and kind disposition to the Ministry of Interior and her agencies in discharging its statutory responsibility.

The Permanent Secretary, Dr Shuaib Belgore, in his remarks said that the security challenges we face necessitated the commissioning of these operational vehicles as it will enhance the capacity of the officers.

He praised the Minister’s doggedness in his efforts for the acquisition of the operational vehicles which would strengthen the operational capacity of the Corps.

Present at the commissioning ceremony was the Secretary to the Board of NIS, NSCDC, FFS and Correctional Servise, Ahjia Aisha Rufai, other members of the Board, the Director of Joint Services Department (JSD), Mr Peter Egbodo, and other notable members of the society.