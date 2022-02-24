Nigeria Not Yet Country of Our Founding Fathers Dream, Akwa Ibom Activist Says

A Nigerian political activist of Akwa Ibom origin in Oklahoma, USA, Sampson Akpan, says Nigeria is not yet a country its founding fathers dreamt of. While expressing support for a constitutional review that will accommodate the yearnings and aspirations of all the component groups, he, however, cautioned that the approach should be civil.

Akpan who is the promoter of Sampson Sidney Akpan Foundation (SSAF), points out, I am a member of Ibibio Peoples Union, popularly known as IPU. I am the sitting President of the union’s chapter in Oklahoma.

Speaking in an online interview, he said, Nigeria is not yet the country we all dreamt of when we got independence in 1960 from Great Britain.

‘’We have deviated from the original dream we had for Nigeria, but we will get there, we are not loosing focus and hope. Nigeria will be better if we dialogue and align ourselves with the laid down constitution.

‘’In as much as I encourage constitutional review, the approach should be civil, I am against the word “radical”. Dialogue should be embrace instead of using force. Radical approach pushes the country off the edge.

‘’A holistic dialogue should be the best approach to move the country forward. Nigeria is blessed with abundance resources and potentials that remain under tapped till date, and where it is minimally tapped it is not well harnessed nor properly managed, hence the lacuna in economic delivery.

‘’However, the way forward is to fully tap into our full potentials, we need to properly harness resources locally, nationally and internationally to achieve targeted results.

‘’Many people today are in a mad rush to ‘’make it’’. As I see it, prosperity does not mean you should lose your soul through immoral traits. Even God our maker created a balance, according to 3 John vs 2, Beloved, I wish above all things that you may prosper and be in health even as thy soul prospers. Prosperity with purity is a possibility.’’

Speaking on his activities outside the country, he said, ‘’I have travelled the world over, all in the quest for self-development and to acquire more knowledge, all aimed at helping me to serve humanity better.

‘’In respect of escalating social vices in our society, I don’t agree with some people that church leaders are looking the other way on the issue.

‘’Every civil ruler belongs to one church denomination or the other under a church leadership, church leaders still admonish them over corruption in their day to day preaching of the gospel of Jesus Christ.’’