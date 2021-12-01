Enugu – The former Minister of Power, Prof. Chinedu Nebo, says that pro-active leadership is a means of up-lifting followers in a sustainable way.

Nebo said this on Tuesday in Enugu during “Proactive Leadership Conference for New Generation Leaders”.

The conference, which focused on the leadership qualities of Dr Akanu Ibiam, the former Governor-General of Eastern Nigeria, was organised by Daniel Ukwu Leadership Foundation (DULF).

The former minister, who presented a lecture on “Pro-Active Leadership”, noted that Ibiam provided “true and exemplary leadership’’ during his time and showed enviable example of humanitarian care for people around him.

According to him, pro-active leadership is visionary and goes outside its way to think outside the box for the betterment of all.

He said: “Leadership is the right mix of the heart and head together to ensure that people’s lives are better off.

“Any leader that is averse to thinking outside the box would not be able to provide the essence qualities to move the followers and society forward.

“A pro-active leader must have passion for the welfare and good of the followers and ensure constant communication of his vision and focus to everyone to create understand and active followers”.

Nebo noted that the “call to leadership is a call to service and sacrifice and not stealing public funds and other forms of corruption”.

Speaking, President of Pleasant Gathering, Mrs Joy Ogbonnaya, said that every pro-active and exemplary leader must have integrity as a watchword.

Ogbonnaya said bringing a change requires you having an impeccable character through integrity that other people can look up to and copy.

“We can make our country great by bringing positive influence on people around us; and leading people in truth, accountability and selflessness,” she said.

In an address, Executive Director of DULF, Mr Daniel Ukwu, said Ibiam’s memory would be indelible in the history of Nigeria as the country will remember him for living a worthwhile and selfless life both as governor-general and a humanitarian.

“As we celebrate the post-humous 114 birthday of Dr Akanu Ibiam, locally known as Ezeogo; it is good we recognised his indelible pro-active leadership and selfless services to Nigerians.

“Ibiam was driven by compassion to service humanity as missionary worker as well as took the same attitude down to politics as the governor-general of Eastern Nigeria then,” Ukwu said.

The event featured cutting of 114 post-humous birthday cake of Ibiam, special panel session and presentation of award to some exemplary contemporary leaders.

The recipients of the award included: Chief Sullivan Chime, former Governor of Enugu State; Prof. Joy Ezeilo, Founder of Women Aid Collective (WACOL) and Pastor K.C. Richards, Founder of Swift Church.

Others were Mrs Joy Ogbonnaya, President of Pleasant Gathering; Rev. Fr. Nnamdi Nwankwo, Rector, Enugu State Polytechnic, Iwollo; Mrs Cecilia Oguama, Airport Manager, Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu and Mrs Onyinye Mamah, Executive Director of Heroine Women Foundation.