In his inaugural address Barack Hussein Obama, an American politician who served as the 44th president of the United States from 2009 to 2017. He said: “For everywhere we look, there is work to be done. The state of our economy calls for action, bold and swift. And we will act, not only to create new jobs, but to lay a new foundation for growth. We will build the roads and bridges, the electric grids and digital lines that feed our commerce and bind us together.”

Obama further assured that; “We’ll restore science to its rightful place, and wield technology’s wonders to raise health care’s quality and lower its cost. We will harness the sun and the winds and the soil to fuel our cars and run our factories. And we will transform our schools and colleges and universities to meet the demands of a new age. All this we can do. All this we will do.”

A visionary leadership style can inspire a team to boldly strive for and achieve new heights and unite an organization to take one giant leap forward. Leading with vision in your role and in your career can inspire you to aim for the moon—and beyond. Visionary leadership is widely seen as key to strategic change. That’s because visionary leadership does not just set the strategic direction — it tells a story about why the change is worth pursuing and inspires people to embrace the change.

Not surprisingly, then, science and practice have a very positive view of visionary leadership as a critical leadership competency. Visionary leaders are natural pivoters and hold multiple perspectives. They are able to keep the big picture in mind but remain flexible in how to get there. A flexible mind helps them navigate challenges more effectively. They are adept at harnessing the power of resources and out-of-the-box creative solutions to turn setbacks into success. Innovative and imaginative. They allow themselves to dream as big as they want and encourage their teams to do the same.

Their imagination is what sets them apart, what got them to where they are, and what drives work culture. Daring is in their DNA. They have the courage to take risks and the strength to endure uncertainty. They would rather fail trying than not try at all. Visionary leaders recognize the value in failure in that it can test a team’s resilience and ability to move on and grow. Sometimes all the inspiration you need to guide your team successfully can be found in a few simple words of wisdom.

Similarly, good leadership involves responsibility to the welfare of the people, which means that some people will get angry at your actions and decisions. It’s inevitable if you’re honourable. Trying to get everyone to like you is a sign of mediocrity: You’ll avoid the tough decisions, you’ll avoid confronting the people who need to be confronted, and you’ll avoid offering differential rewards based on differential performance because some people might get upset. Ironically, by procrastinating on the difficult choices, by trying not to get anyone mad, and by treating everyone equally “nicely” regardless of their contributions, you’ll simply ensure that the only people you’ll wind up angering are the most creative and productive people in the nation or organization.

Specifically, this article focuses on good leadership and dedicated to the evergreen memory of a “Cautious reformer” Mikhail Gorbachev, in full Mikhail Sergeyevich Gorbachev, (born March 2, 1931, Privolnoye, Stavropol kray, Russia, U.S.S.R.—died August 30, 2022, Moscow, Russia), Soviet official, general secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union (CPSU) from 1985 to 1991 and president of the Soviet Union in 1990–91. His efforts to democratize his country’s political system and decentralize its economy led to the downfall of communism and the breakup of the Soviet Union in 1991. In part because he ended the Soviet Union’s post-war domination of eastern Europe, Gorbachev was awarded the Nobel Prize for Peace in 1990.

Conclusively, permit my indulgence as I join millions of our compatriots home and abroad to identify the need for a TRANSFORMATIONAL leader and a reformer who knows what it means to step forward at a time like this – a mindset of positivity like that of Barack Obama and Mikhail Gorbachev in the mood of Nehemiah. Can we have our own “Cautious reformer” as we navigate through the storm and approach the 2023 Ephemeral revolution.

ARISE ‘O COMPATRIOTS

Richard Odusanya is a Social Reform Crusader and the convener of AFRICA COVENANT RESCUE INITIATIVE ACRI.