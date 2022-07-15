J’Atete FC has been slammed with one year suspension on six players who participated in assaulting a female referee, Patience Nweke. She was so severely assaulted that she went into coma.

In an official statement released on NNL Facebook page, the six players who were culprits of the assaults are identified as:

Onus John, James David Adu Godstime Edewor Zibiri Eromosele Edafe Stephen and Shemaye Amatesiro.

They have been suspended for violating the NNL rule book and for taking law in their hands when they descended heavily on the referees in the match day 19 fixtures against Ekiti United, played at the Otu-Jeremy stadium, Warri in Delta state.

NNL has also restated that the fine of N1 Million (One million naira) imposed on J’A tete for the treatment of the assaulted Referee must be paid by J. Atete FC in line with the provision of the rule book.