The Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline Project, according to Group Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd. Mele Kyari, will increase wealth and raise the living standards of nations in the continent of Africa.

Speaking yesterday at the project’s Memoranda of Understanding signing ceremonies with NNPC, ONHYM (the National Office of Hydrocarbons and Mines of Morocco), ECOWAS, SMH, and NNPC, ONHYM, and PETROSEN in Morocco, Kyari said the gas pipeline project would also aid in the mitigation against desertification and other benefits that will result from a decrease in carbon emissions.

As it confirms the stakeholders’ commitment to seeing the project through, he regarded the occasion as a significant project milestone.

According to Kyari, the NNPC is in a good position to advance the project because of its technical know-how in areas including gas production, processing, transmission, and marketing, as well as our extensive expertise in carrying out significant gas infrastructure projects in Nigeria.

Kyari claimed that from the project’s conception to this point, coordinated efforts between Nigeria and the Kingdom of Morocco were made, which resulted in the very impressive accomplishments noted.

He extended gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari and His Royal Majesty King Mohammed VI of Morocco for entrusting NNPC Ltd with this important project.

He said, “as you are aware, our countries stand to benefit immeasurably from the execution of the project which extends beyond the supply of gas to energise the countries along the route.

“Some of the benefits include, creation of wealth and improvement in standard of living, integration of the economies within the region, mitigation against desertification and other benefits that will accrue as a result of reduction in carbon emission.

“I am glad to say that NNPC is well positioned to progress the project by leveraging our experience and technical capabilities ranging from gas production, processing, transmission and marketing as well as our vast experience in executing major gas infrastructure projects in Nigeria.”

“On our part, NNPC Limited will facilitate the continuous supply of gas and provide other enablers such as the required land for the first compressor station for the pipeline to be deployed in Nigeria which is among the thirteen stations earmarked along the pipeline route.

“On behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria, I would like to thank you all as we continue to strengthen our partnership for the benefit of our countries.”

Initiated by the Federal Government of Nigeria and the Kingdom of Morocco, the Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline (NMGP) Project was born during King Mohammed VI of Morocco’s visit to Nigeria in December 2016.

The NMGP Project aims to diversify Nigeria’s gas export routes, prevent gas flaring, and monetize the nation’s substantial natural gas resources in order to generate additional cash.