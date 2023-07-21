Nigeria Military Begins Counter Offensive Against Terrorists

Defence Headquarters said, yesterday, that the current leadership of the Armed Forces has activated troops into ‘war mode’, with a view to countering the threats of terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and economic sabotage being perpetrated against Nigerians.

Consequently, in the last one week, troops neutralised 23 terrorists, bandits and IPoB militants, rescued 17 kidnapped civilians and arrested 32 criminal elements, including terrorists’ collaborators, logistics suppliers, oil vandals and IPoB militants.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, who disclosed this at a briefing in Abuja, said N3.525 million cash, 125,000 CFA and 60 GHA Cedis were also recovered from the criminal elements, after operations by troops, adding that they were handed over to appropriate authorities for investigation.

Shedding more light on the operations, Buba said: “In the North East, troops of ‘Operation Hadin Kai’ recovered seven AK 47 rifles, two FN rifles, one 36 hand grenade, 100 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammo, two mobile phones, and two cows.

”Others include food stuffs, condiment, one cart and N2.1 million only. Troops equally neutralised six terrorists and arrested eight suspected terrorists’ collaborators.