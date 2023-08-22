Nigeria loses Army General during battle ready fitness routine

Amidst the controversy of going to war with Niger Republic or not over a military coup, Nigeria loses an Army General, this is according to reports.

Physical fitness of men and officers of the Nigerian Army is a premium routine in the military. This is regularly carried out to ensure the fitness and readiness of men and officers of the Nigerian Army.

News monitored online this morning says an Army General fell and died while running during a physical training test.

A senior officer in the Nigerian Army, Brigadier General I. M. Ahmadu has died while running during the Second Annual Physical Training Test for 2023.

Ahmadu was an Artillery Officer serving in the Army Headquarters Department of Special Services and Programmes.

According to SaharaReporters, the General fell while running and was confirmed dead at the hospital where he was rushed to.

According to the source, the General was buried on Monday evening according to Islamic rites.

“Sadly, an Army Brigadier General lost his life while running during the Second Annual Physical Training Test for the year 2023.

“His name is Brigadier General I.M. Ahmadu, an Artillery Officer currently serving in the Army Headquarters Department of Special Services and Programmes.”

“The General has however been buried this evening according to Islamic rites,” the source said.

This unfortunate occurrence should necessitate structuring of medical fitness tests for men and officers of the military before their routine fitness training to guard against the repetition of such an ugly incident.

Dr Bolaji O. Akinyemi is an Apostle and Nation Builder, Convener Apostolic Round Table, ART. Also the BOT Chairman Project Victory Call Initiative, AKA, PVC-Naija.

bolajiakinyemi66@gmail.com

08033041236.