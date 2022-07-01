NIGERIA LEAGUE 2: NNL suspends upcoming fixtures amidst suspicious match fixing saga

The Nigeria national league has suspended this week’s fixtures amidst allegations of favouritism for teams who are jostling for NPFL promotion. The league is split into a group of four A1, A2, B1 and B3. The top two from each group play another little tournament between themselves called SUPER 8 to determine the NNL champion.

The NNL organizer has decided to suspend this week’s fixture to reappraise the league as teams will be getting ready for NPFL promotion. To curtail match-fixing and favouritism, NNL has decided to checkmate the league before the top eight are decided.

Currently, from Group A1, El Kanemi Warriors and Abuja are topping.

Group A2 has Doma FC and Jigawa Goldens topping the group.

Group B1 has Bendel and Gateway United lead the log.

Group B2 Warrior Wolves and Crown tops the log.

NNL via their Facebook page said:

“The 2021/2022 season of the Nigeria national league has been suspended by its management for a match day.

The most important football league in Nigeria is looking at the possibility of ensuring a smooth, easy and fair end to the season which draws near.

The suspension of matches is only for this weekend.

Clubs are on the brink of gaining promotion to Nigeria’s top flight, the Nigeria Professional Football league (NPFL) and as well demotion to the lower rung of domestic football in the country, the NationWide League One (NLO).

The pressure has become so intense in the battle for relegation and promotion and NNL considers it imperative to go for a break, to enable it to reappraise certain situations and developments in the league.

There are three(3) remaining match’s in the Northern conferences of A1 & A2 to conclude the season, while the Southern conference B1 has three (3) games too and B2 with five (5) to go.

There is an outstanding game in group B1 that will see Bendel Insurance of Benin host the hottest chasers Gateway United in a rescheduled game on the 6th of July 2022 AF the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City.

NNL has concluded plans to closely supervise and monitor the remainder of the matches to afford the 46 teams a level playing ground.

NNL has also concluded arrangements that will see all the last games in the four abridged divisions concluded the same day and time at designated venues.”