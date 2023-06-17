Nigeria is set to receive C.J. “Fiery” Obasi’s “Mami Wata”

The Mami Wata by C.J. ‘Fiery’ Obasi will soon be available in Nigeria.

The award-winning film’s producer and partner/head of production at Fiery Film Company hinted at a release date on Twitter.

MAMI WATA Nigerian theatrical release date. Announcing soon,” she announced.

One of a Nigerian director’s most eagerly awaited films is the upcoming, acclaimed West African folktale.

The film has received positive reviews, numerous prizes, and foreign deals after having its global premiere at Sundance earlier this year. It also had its African premiere at FESPACO.

To attend the 40th FILMFEST MÜNCHEN, which runs from June 23 to July 1, 2023, Mami Wata is currently traveling to Europe.

Then, from June 30 to July 8, 2023, it will have its Swiss premiere at the Neuchâtel International Fantastic Film Festival.

Mami Wata, which was entirely filmed in Benin, West Africa, centers on Mama Efe (Rita Edochie), a go-between for the populace and the all-powerful water deity Mami Wata.

The loss of a young boy to a virus, however, sows doubt in the hearts of the populace, placing Efe’s dedicated daughter Zinwe (Uzoamaka Aniunoh) and skeptic Prisca (Evelyne Ily Juhen) at a crossroads.

The cast also includes Tough Bone and Kelechi Udegbe. The film was produced by Oge Obasi, edited by Nathan Delannoy, and shot in Brazil by Brazilian director of photography Llis Soares.

