President Muhammadu Buhari Monday congratulated the incoming Chief Executive Officer of the Gavi Vaccine Alliance, Nigeria’s Dr. Muhammad Ali Pate, saying he looks forward to working closely with him to strengthen the nation’s health system and on other global health issues.

President Buhari described Dr Pate’s rise across racial and other barriers to become the first black/African to lead Gavi as a very important historical moment not only for him personally but Nigeria and Africa as a whole.

“Our hope is that Dr Pate will bring his knowledge, expertise and very rich experience in the administration of vaccines and immunization in Nigeria and many parts of Africa to increase access to vaccines to further reduce the disturbing levels of child mortality on the continent and all over the world as his job requires.

“Congratulations, Nigeria is proud of your achievements,” said the President.

