By Christian ABURIME

Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR, says, development of Nigeria should be the utmost priority for any politician or candidate.

Governor Soludo made the remark at the Governor’s Lodge, Amawbia, where he recieved in audience, the PDP Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa.

Governor Soludo emphasized that Nigeria is bigger than any political party and the business of building the country is bigger than any politician.

“In this business of building Nigeria, Anambra and Igboland should be an open place for anyone.

“Just give us your proposition and tell us how you will fix the country.

“I am very glad you are here to canvass for votes and I believe our people will listen carefully to every word you have to tell them,” Governor Soludo said.

“Our orientation is to have a level playing field for everyone.

“Politics is about development and we want the South East to feel this development,” Soludo noted.

“Reconciliation and Reconstruction is what we haven’t come to terms with.

“The federal highways constructed in the Shagari era are no longer motorable. My administration is already spending few billions on federal roads.

“The bottom line is that we want to change the life of the average citizen.

“Our people are all ears. We pray for you, for Nigeria and wish you the very best of luck,” Soludo concluded.

In his speech, the PDP Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar maintained that

the visit was to pay a courtesy call Governor Soludo as the APGA Governor in Anambra State.

He said that his relationship with Governor Soludo is beyond partisan politics but a commitment to undertake reforms in the Nigerian economy.

“This is beyond party politics. There should be a consensus on how we move forward and I consider Governor Soludo as a partner in that respect.

“It is my singular respect and honour for him to receive me in the state. In spite of our different political affiliations, there should be some core values we should agree to, towards the development of our country.

“I thank Governor Soludo for going beyond party politics. He didn’t shut the gate against us. We are all partners in our reform agenda as far as Nigeria is concerned.

“The Governor personally told me he was not available in the state but had to find a way back to receive me. I thank him for the opportunity and wish for God’s blessings upon his life and upon Anambra State,” Atiku prayed.

In attendance were Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr. Ernest Ezeajughi, Head of Service, Barrister Theodore Igwegbe, Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Sylvia Ifemeje, State Chairman of APGA, Sir Nobert Obi, Principal Secretary to the Governor, Mr. J.P.C. Anaeto, Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Matters, Mr. Alex Obiogbolu, Senator Uche Ekwunife, Senator Dino Melaye, Senator Ben Obi, Hon. Aminu Tambuwal, Professor Sam Ohabunwa, Senator Liyel Imoke, Alhaji Adamu Waziri, Barr. Josephine Anenih among others.