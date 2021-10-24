A presidential candidate in the 2019 election, Kingsley Moghalu has decried the deteriorating state of insecurity in the nation.

The former Central Bank of Nigeria’s deputy governor who has declared interest in the 2023 presidential election, while reacting to the recent attack on the Abuja-Kaduna railway, said Nigeria is a failed state.

In a post on Facebook, Moghalu stated that Nigeria is heading the way of Afghanistan if nothing is done to save the nation from the brink.

He wrote:

“After reading reports of the terrorist attacks on the Abuja-Kaduna train, and of how security networks were reportedly aware in advance of the attack but did nothing, we must tell ourselves the truth: Nigeria is a failed state pretending to be a normal country. If I needed any more evidence, the Wall Street Journal report of how Nigerian security forces paid off terrorists who had weapons (captured from the Nigerian military) that threatened the safety of President Buhari’s flight path to his hometown of Katsina, sealed my coming to this conclusion. Sadly, many still play the ostrich, heads buried in the sand.

“I think 2023 is our last chance to take our country back. To succeed, we must think and see clearly and act decisively. The old order, the business as usual order, can’t fix Nigeria. A problem does not solve itself. Only something new and different will. Let’s back that thing.

#ADC

“We must acknowledge our terrible condition truthfully. But we must be resolute to find practical and workable solutions, not take flight into sentiment and emotions. Our state failure can be reversed. Britain suffered from “The Troubles” (terrorism by the Irish Republican Army) decades ago, but today it’s a different story. That’s why separatism is not the answer. After building Nigeria, you leave for who, because we have serious problems today? That’s like walking away from your equity in Microsoft when it was a small, uncertain enterprise decades ago. Would you do that with today’s Microsoft?

“Afghanistan is not our destiny, but we must change our political direction in 2023 to make that outcome a false prophecy.”