Nigeria private Radio group has reached an agreement to broadcast live English Premier League matches for 2022/23, 2023/24, and 2024/25 seasons. According to Nigeria Info, The live matches and commentaries would also be available in Kano on Cool FM and Nigeria Info’s all-Hausa-speaking counterpart, Arewa Radio.

Info Nigeria also disclosed that the exclusive broadcast right, courtesy of TalkSPORT, the Global Audio Partner of the Premier League, will see the radio group run live commentaries in English, Pidgin, and Hausa.

All the 100+ matches scheduled for radio would be broadcast on Nigeria Info and Wazobia FM across the country.

The CEO of the radio group, Serge Noujaim said the partnership with TalkSPORT is in continuation of Nigeria Info, Wazobia, Cool FM, and Arewa Radio’s work of being the home of the biggest conversations, entertainment, and fun in Nigeria.

“This is both monumental and momentous for us as the foremost radio brands in Nigeria and it’s maintaining our corporate promise to continue to be the home of the biggest conversations, entertainment, and fun on Nigerian radio,” he said.

“No doubt this partnership with world-leading radio sports broadcaster TalkSPORT would take the reach of the Premier League to great new heights in Nigeria and would cement our brands, particularly Nigeria Info and Wazobia FM, as critical unifying forces dedicated to the passions and aspirations of our people.”

On his part, the General Manager of Cool FM, Wazobia FM, Nigeria Info & Arewa Radio, Femi Obong-Daniels, buttressed the group’s work of caring about what the audience cares about.

“This new partnership with TalkSPORT to bring the world’s most-followed football league to Nigeria’s radio audiences underscores our unrelenting commitment to meeting our people in their preferred comfort zones and caring about the things they care about.

“The Premier League is about to hit a whole new level on Nigerian radio for the benefit of our English, Pidgin, and local audiences, thereby presenting a publicity mileage windfall for advertisers,” he said.

The Head of Audio Partnerships at talkSPORT, Will Morley, said the UK’s leading sports radio brand is excited to partner with Nigeria Info and Wazobia FM to bring the EPL coverage closer to Nigerian fans.