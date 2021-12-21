The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has disclosed that the country is presently experiencing a fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The centre revealed that the country has recorded a 500% increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks across the country.

In a statement on Monday signed by its Director-General, Ifedayo Adetifa, the NCDC said the spike in the number of the new cases was caused by the Delta and Omicron variants.

“As of 19th December 2021, a total of 223,887 cases and 2985 deaths have been recorded in Nigeria across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The country is now in a fourth COVID-19 wave. The Federal Government of Nigeria, through the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19, the Federal Ministry of Health, as well as NCDC and its partners, are therefore intensifying risk communication efforts to remind Nigerians of the risk we face and need to take collective responsibility to reduce transmission of the virus.”

The NCDC said the response to the virus requires a collaborative approach, urging Nigerians to support the government in curbing the pandemic.

It added: “Therefore, individuals, families and institutions also need to play their part in protecting each other by ensuring adherence to COVID-19 public health and social measures,” the statement said.

“Critically, Nigerians are urged to adhere to recommended measures by NCDC and other public health authorities, as they celebrate Christmas and New Year.

“Please avoid all non-essential travel within and outside Nigeria to reduce the risk of transmission. The virus that causes COVID-19 is more likely to spread in mass gatherings especially when held indoors with full capacity and poor ventilation.

“We strongly recommend outdoor events with physical distancing, compulsory use of facemasks, and provision of handwashing facilities or hand sanitisers. Please make use of every opportunity provided to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The government has made these vaccines available for all eligible citizens and booster doses available for those previously vaccinated.”

The centre also disclosed that it is launching its yuletide season campaign themed #CelebrateResponsibly as part of the #TakeResponsibility campaign.

According to the NCDC, the campaign is to promote adherence to COVID-19 preventive measures during this festive period.