Awka – Public offices were on Tuesday shut down across all parts of Anambra in compliance with the State Government’s declaration of Tuesday, November 16, 2021, as work-free day in honour of Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe, Nigeria’s first president who was born on November 16, 1904.

TNC Correspondent who went round parts of the state, reports that although no formal ceremonies were held to mark the celebration, government places and schools were closed.

However, markets and private businesses were open to business.

Anambra State Government has also called on the Federal Government to recognize the birthday of the Great Zik of Africa, as a national holiday.

Speaking on the significance of the work-free day, the State Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr C-Don Adinuba said Nigeria as a nation still has a lot to learn from the late Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe and his life style with regards his value on education, perseverance and patriotism.

Adinuba said such values are missing in the nation’s present crop of leaders.

“As a country, we have not learned much from the Great Zik especially as it concerns his premium on education, patriotism and patriotism.

“It was on record that Zik as a foremost nationalist, played a key role alongside others, in Nigeria’s attainment of Independence in 1960,” he said.

According to Adinuba, Nigeria exists in a pluralistic setting that demands the character of peaceful coexistence and tolerance for her people to be able to stay together and the Great Zik of Africa displayed such tendencies.

The Anambra government spokesperson also noted that the late Zik exemplified the ideology of equality and how the black should not feel inferior to people of other race and colour, adding that the first Nigerian President mentored and inspired great leaders of the African continent, describing him a great gift to Africa.

A Professor with Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Professor Austen Azubogu backed the call to make Zik’s birthday a public holiday, adding that if other countries are celebrating those who fought for their independence, then Nigeria should emulate same.

“I really do not think we should delay in doing this.

“As a matter of fact, it will be part of teaching history because when the coming generation will start asking questions why such celebrations are held, they will be told of the nationalistic strides of the Great Zik and by so doing, they will internalize the virtues he stood for,” he pointed out.

On his part, the Chairman, Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, UNIZIK chapter, Dr Steven Ufoaroh is of the opinion that the state government should do more than marking the holiday, to encourage the study and teaching of history in schools.

For a social affairs analyst, Ambassador Timothy Nwachukwu, the directive by the state government is a welcome development, and will spur the spirit of nationalism and patriotism among the people.

According to him, it will encourage citizens to dedicate efforts towards nation building, knowing fully well that their efforts will not be in vain.