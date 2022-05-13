Nigeria Football Federation confirms the appointment of Salisu Yusuf as Super Eagles Team B Coach

The Nigeria Football Federation has confirmed the appointment of Salisu Yusuf as the Team B head coach of the Super Eagles also known as the CHAN team in a statement released by the NFF this morning. Despite being caught on camera in his despicable involvement in cash collection from men posing as football agents four years ago, Salisu was reappointed and confirmed as the head coach of Team B and the country’s Olympics team.

According to the Executive Committee of NFF, Salisu will be assisted by three coaches, Former Akwa United manager Kennedy Boboye, Fatai Osho, Abubakar Bala Mohammed, and Plateau United head Coach Fidelis Ikechukwu, two goalkeeper trainers, former Super Eagles shot-stopper Ike Shorounmu and Suleiman Shuaibu.

In other appointments, Ladan Bosso retains his position as Head Coach of the U20 Boys. He will work with former U17 Head Coach, Fatai Amao (Assistant Coach); Oladuni Oyekale (Assistant Coach); Jolomi Attune Alli (Assistant Coach), and; Baruwa Olatunji Abideen (Goalkeepers’ Trainer)

For the U17 Boys, Golden Eaglets, Nduka Ugbade was named Head Coach. He will work with Ahmad Lawal Dankoli (Assistant Coach); Omoniyi Haruna Ilerika (Assistant Coach); Yemi Daniel (Assistant Coach) and; Mohammed Nasiru Isah (Goalkeepers’ Trainer). Ugbade captained Nigeria’s first cadet team that won the FIFA U16 World Cup in China in 1985.

For the U13/15 Boys known as Future Eagles, Patrick Bassey will be Head Coach and will work with Abdullahi Tyabo Umar (Assistant Coach); Mohammed Kalli Kachalla (Assistant Coach); Ifeanyi Uba (Assistant Coach); Alh. Mohammed Kwairanga (Assistant Coach) and; Abubakar Abdullahi (Goalkeepers’ Trainer).

Yusuf, who was Head Coach of the Super Eagles B when the team emerged runner-up in the African Nations Championship in Morocco in 2018, will work with Kennedy Boboye (Assistant Coach).

The NFF also stated that a new Head Coach for the Super Eagles will be announced and officially unveiled once the processes for his engagement and contract signing are concluded.

The NFF Executive Committee has also approved the recommendation of the Technical & Development Sub-Committee for the new Head Coach to work with Coach Salisu Yusuf (whenever he is available from Super Eagles B/U23 Team duties) as 1st Assistant. Former Nigeria international Finidi George will be 2nd Assistant, with Usman Abdallah as the 3rd Assistant. Eboboritse Uwejamomere will be the Match Analyst and another former Nigeria international, Ike Shorounmu will be the Goalkeepers’ Trainer.

Like this: Like Loading...