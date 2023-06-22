Nigeria FA Cup: Bendel Insurance ends 43-year trophy drought

Bendel Insurance defeated Enugu Ranger yesterday to win the 2023 FA Cup. The Benin Arsenal defeats the Rangers by 1-0 in the blockbuster final at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba in Delta State.

The added minute of the first half decided the encounter – Imade Osarenkhoe scored the only goal in the 45+8 minutes, just 2 minutes after Collins Egwueze received a red card.

The Benin Arsenal ended 43 years of trophy drought following their considerable victory over the Rangers. Insurance, who were NPFL favorite in the second half of the season, could not break all odds following their poor second-half run and an unsuccessful campaign in the playoff Championship in Lagos.

Bendel Insurance won two Nigeria Premier League in 1973 and 1976. They returned to Nigeria’s top-flight League in 2022 as Nigeria National League Champions.

Rangers secured their most recent trophy, The Federation, in 2018 by defeating Kano Pillars in the final of the Federation Cup, which took place in Delta.. The seventh-time Nigeria League champion beat the Kano-based club by 4-3 in the shoot-out following a 3-full-time result.

