Calvin Bassey has completed a move to Eredivisie Champions Ajax for a fee suspected to be €27m plus add-ons. Bassey is recruited as Lisandro Martinez’s replacement, who reunited with his boss Erik Ten Hag at Manchester United. This now means all three Nigerian active players have left Rangers this summer. Leon Balogun was released immediately after the season ended, and Joe Aribo moved to England with the Saints.

Although there is one Nnamdi Ofoborh who is another Nigerian at Rangers, unfortunately, he is yet to make any appearances for Rangers due to heart issues.

The 22-year-old most likely will be unveiled soon with two others following the completion of Medicals.

Bassey was raised in the academy of Leicester City where he has played in the U-17, U-18 and U-23 respectively. He moved to Rangers, Glasgow in 2019 and has since then developed himself as one of the youngest promising defenders in Europe.

Bassey since joining Rangers has been capped 65 times with the club, and he made his first for Nigeria on March 25, 2022.

He has been pivotal for the Rangers, playing a vital role mostly as a right back, centre and left midfield.