Professor Christopher Imumulen, 39, Accord Party
Al Mustapha Hamza, 62, Action Alliance
Sanni Yabagi Yussuf, 65, Action Democratic Party
Nandi Charles Osita, 49, Action People’s Party
Omoyele Sowore, 52, African Action Congress
Dumebi Kachikwu, 52, African Democratic Congress
Bola Ahmed Tinubu, 70, All Progressive Congress
Professor Peter Umeadi, 60s, All Progressive Grand Alliance
Yusuf Mamman Dan Talle, (undisclosed ) Allied Peoples Movement
Adenuga Sunday Oluwafemi, 48, Boot Party
Peter Obi, 61, Labour Party
Osakwe Felix Johnson, 57, National Rescue Movement
Rabiu Kwakwanso, 66, New Nigeria Peoples Party
Atiku Abubakar, 76, People’s Democratic Party
Kola Abiola, 60, People’s Redemption Party
Prince Adewole Adebayo, 51, Social Democratic Party
Prince Malik Ado Ibrahim, 59, Young Progressive Party
Daniel Nwanyawu, 63, Zenith Labour Party
18 total views, 18 views today
Leave a Reply