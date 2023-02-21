Four days to the 2023 general election, the Founder and Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Pastor Paul Enenche has endorsed Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi for President.

The senior pastor tweeted late on Monday that, among the candidates, only Peter Obi has integrity, authenticity, honesty, sincerity, simplicity, humility, capacity, and productivity to lead Nigeria.

The post which was sighted by the News Chronicle has however generated a lot of comments. While some people welcome the endorsement, others believe that religious leaders should stay clear off politics.

At the time of writing this report, the tweet has generated more than 45,000 likes, almost 2000 comments and more than 17000 retweets.

While sharing a picture of himself, Peter Obi and Winners Chapel Founder, David Oyedepo, the tweet read “This picture is speaking volumes right now, especially in this season. What do you see? What can you hear? Are you in doubt about the way to go? The way of integrity, authenticity, honesty, sincerity, simplicity, humility, capacity, and productivity; here is the way to go.

On the 25th of February, Nigerians from all walks of life will go to the polls to elect a new set of leaders. This year’s election however has generated a lot of interest, leading to a three-horse race between APC, PDP and Labour Party.

