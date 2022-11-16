After Morocco, Algeria, and Tunisia, Nigeria is France’s fourth-largest trading partner in Africa, according to Moses Umoru, Director General of the Franco-Nigerian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI). The energy industry is playing a significant role in commerce, he added.

Umoru pointed out that French enterprises are dominant in a number of other industries, including agricultural, e-commerce, IT, transportation, logistics, and other service industries.

He stated this as he described events for the French Week celebration in Lagos in 2022, which will take place from November 18 to November 25.

He claimed that France’s business and economic interest in Nigeria has increased over time and that the French government is taking the lead in funding development initiatives there.

He claimed that French companies in Nigeria remained dedicated to conducting business there, whether it be through the renovation of primary healthcare facilities in Oyo State, power projects in the country’s north, waste conversion projects in Cross River, or the support of women-owned businesses across the nation.

“We see brands like Engie deploying mini-grid power projects in various parts of Nigeria with 60 million dollar investment, Total Energies impact projects covering power, healthcare, education, etc. with huge investment in the upstream sector of the Nigerian economy, Danone (Fanmilk) with huge investments in backward integration for the production of dairy milk for their products and the commissioning of it’s modern dairy farm in Odeda, Ogun state, SPIE oil and Gas training programs for young Nigerian in various skill areas, Delifrost Nigeria now sourcing local milk from Kano state for their Dairy products , among others.”

He emphasized that the growth of French-Nigerian business relations in Nigeria has been aided by the efforts and activities of key economic players like the French Development Bank (AFD), Propaco, Business France, the economic department of the Embassy, and the Franco-Nigerian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The DG made sure to underline the contribution the Chamber is making to the development of the economic partnership between France and Nigeria.

He described the high-impact projects the Chamber was working on, such as trade visits to France, high-level networking gatherings, talks with important government agencies, and support for the Chamber’s start-ups.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, he claimed that the 2022 French Week celebration, which is slated to take place in Lagos, is meant to honor the tenacity of French companies operating in Nigeria. Among the special events planned are a Beaujolais wine tasting, an economic summit on “France Business Presence in Nigeria,” a breakfast for women in business, a dinner to honor start-ups, and the Gala Dinner.

He claims that this grand celebration will bring together business leaders from France and Nigeria in a setting conducive to networking and commercial discussions. It is anticipated that the event will strengthen ties between France and Nigeria, both of which are moving toward greater economic prosperity.

The French week 2022 is sponsored by : Schneider Electric, Mazars, GMT Nigeria Ltd, TotalEnergies, Coollink, Delifrost, Spie, Coscharis, Zenith Bank, UBA, NESSCO, Bollore/TICT, JCDecaux, CFAO, Danone (Fanmilk), Bourbon Interoil Nigeria Ltd, Clina-Lancet, Credpal, YOA Insurance, Engie, Swiss Pharma Nigeria Ltd, CountryHill, Bolamark, Deloitte, Ize Ukpoma Matebese and Company, Vallourec O & G, Aelex.

Partners: Air France, Business France, Vines By Rosa Bordeaux, Nigerian Bottling Company Plc, Alliance Française de Lagos / Mike Adenuga Centre.