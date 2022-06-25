Sunday, June 26, 2022
Nigeria beat Burkina Faso to become champions of WAFU B U17

Nigeria beat Burkina Faso to become champions of WAFU B U17

Oladimeji Adeoye

Oladimeji Adeoye

The Nigeria U17 men’s team yesterday defeated arch-rival Burkina Faso in the final of the West African Football Union (WAFU) by 2-1 in Cape Coast Stadium, Ghana. The Golden Eagles in their campaign in the competition remained unbeaten until the final in which they triumphed over their counterparts Burkina Faso. The victory has now secured a spot for both finalists who will be at the U17 2023 AFCON.

Abubakar Abdullah scored a brace for the Eagles in the 22nd and 47th minute respectively. They had earlier conceded just before the half-time through some defensive errors, levelling the game at 1-1.

Before the final, the coach of the team Ugbade was addressing the media “We are going into the final match, and we are up against Burkina Faso, a team that has won all its four matches in this competition. We have also won our three matches here, but we must win the fourth and final one to clinch the trophy. Let us not allow Burkina Faso to play five matches and win all five matches. We must work assiduously to win all our four matches here to be the only undefeated team of the tournament,”

It has been an outstanding performance for the youth team of the Eagles as two of the U20 and U17 have celebrated a victory recently.

They will be hosted in Abuja next to meet with the President along with the Minister of sports Sunday Dare.

Professor Jideofor Adibe

Publisher

