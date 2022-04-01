Nigeria and the story of the ruining crass

A vibrant Nigerian legal pundit Dele Farotimi, in his book entitled “The Imperatives of the Nigerian Revolution”, writes that: “The Nigeria ‘ruining crass’ does not live in the country that they have ruined. They cream the land for their all-right living, but they do not live in Nigeria. Their homes are in the Gulf Arab states, on the Potomac in Washington DC; they live in Dubai, London, Monaco; some live in Niamey, others in Niger… Their children, rarely ever born in Nigeria, do not go to schools in Nigeria, and where they do, it would mostly be the elementary schools.

The Nigeria ‘ruining crass’ does not use the antediluvian healthcare facilities”. It is from these words that this current piece derives its muse. Hence, the quintessential essence of this article is to trace how countless palavers put mouth in the country’s affairs as a result of the flickering flame set ablaze by these ruining crass. One may ask who these people are? A vivid picture of them is painted below.

One’s gob will certainly be agape ogling at the level of rottenness in every sphere that breaths in this country called Nigeria. The renegades do mock the “Boda-mi-Leko” that they have urged him to struggle to get the visa for Dubai or wherever they fly to but it is just that the patriarchal obstinacy that he inherited as a sempiternal legacy from their father has blocked her sense of reasoning.

Then, the Journey-Just-Arrived (JJA) will begin to enumerate the pellucid loopholes yet to be filled with amendments in the country. He would start with the venal brutality of the Fulani militia drowning the ship of glory of the Northern parts, these boys have drafted the fate of countless citizens who stood as cogs against their ways.

Recall how Dr. Muftau Rufai, a Professor of History in Usmanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto State on the 30th September, 2021 (apologia TheNation News) elucidated the balls of mopes these “unknown gunmen” (as claimed by the pro-government media houses) have thrown into the barns of many.

History will not pardon the case of Sunday Igboho who has been under the watch of the Divisional State Security (DSS) for alleged treason. Nor the clandestine Independent People of Biafra (IPOB) who have ignited a whirling wind of wrath and ethnic nationalism in the East by proclaiming their sole objective to be the creation of a new state.

I wonder whether SECESSION has an abode in the Nigerian Constitution. It does not end here, he would trot on to rant about the clamours of the Niger Delta who drank bitumen in lieu of drinkable waters as all their lands have been transmogrified into Depot for Crude Oil. “Is the Oil not the main Revenue for your Country?” He would ask rhetorically, adding that “your government is ungrateful”. So he hits all one by one like a logger on a risky adventure with heavenly fairies.

Anyone who marvels like this is a Ruining Crass. By this, I mean those who mouth-spoil the country with their words. Although no invective is intended, this type of people are those with low thinking faculty whose skulls cannot go outside the box. As I read in one of Mustapha Idris Okpanaechi’s poems, they are “cowards, wingless fliers” because “runners are never problem solvers” as what we all need to do is to ” fertilize the soil so that new plants may sprout”.

The problem with the country is that we spoil it with our mouth anywhere we found ourselves, learn the good etiquettes. The funny part is that during the Ukraine/Russia war, it is these same people that will be Keen to return to Nigeria. Embassy called them “war refugees”, no wonder Poland reject you…You will never see an American raining curses for his country, let us emulate. Shun this impropriety! If I were asked what sort of people you are, I would yawp that you’re the Ruining Crass!

About The Writer

Mohammed Oluwatimileyin Taoheed is the Head of Correspondence at Track News Nigeria and Chief Editor of Scholar Media Africa Magazine in Kenya. He studies Law at Usman Danfodiyo University Sokoto State and could be reached via: motoflawmedia@gmail.com