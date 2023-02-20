President Muhammadu Buhari says he takes the existing good neighborly relations between Nigeria and the Union of Comoro Islands to be very important, for which reason he will be briefing his incoming successor on the need to keep them.

Speaking to Azali Assoumani, the President of the Union of Comoros who just took over as the Chairperson of the African Union for the year 2023 shortly before his departure from Addis Ababa, President Buhari thanked the Island nation for being a good neighbor.

“As developing states, we have to follow through on the correct steps to achieve development. I thank you for being a good neighbor and the consistency of your friendship. I will brief my next successor from my Party on keeping this important relationship. Congratulations on your emergence as the Chairperson of the AU.”

The new AU leader, President Assoumani said he chose to make his first visit to President Buhari after emerging as the Chairperson in view of the enormous respect he had for the President and the existing cordial relations between the two states.

He commended the President for leaving behind a worthy legacy of organizing an election in preparation for a timely departure in line with the country’s constitution.

“You have achieved something exceptional. You came in through a good door and you are leaving through a good one. This is what we will be doing in my country as we approach our own elections. What you have achieved is a good lesson for Africa to borrow.

“You have also achieved so much fighting against terrorism, which is yet another example. Terrorists have no boundaries. Countries have to work together. You are fighting out of conviction and I hope you will continue to do so even after leaving office.

“You will be handing over but relations between our countries will continue. I commend your respect for term limits and I assure you that as AU Chairperson, I will be in attendance at your handing over.”

President Assoumani thanked President Buhari for the encouragement and support he received leading to his emergence as the leader of the continental body.

