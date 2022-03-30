NIGERIA: A Nation Under Siege

Today, in our beloved country Nigeria, the wheel of the nation is gradually grinding to a halt; there is no respite anywhere; it is total and comprehensive siege, mental and physical. Prof. Chinua Achebe must have had today’s NIgeria in mind when he chose “Things Fall Apart” as the title of his epic novel. For indeed, things have fallen apart in Nigeria and the center can no longer hold.

On Sunday 27th March, bandits attacked Kaduna Airport, thereby preventing a Lagos bound aircraft takeoff. Again in the same Kaduna State, by the next day, which is yesterday Monday 28th of March bandits kidnapped and several others were injured in Dutse, Kaduna State by bandits who allegedly bombed an Abuja-Kaduna bound train.

The more things appear to change, the more it remains the same; even worse. This is because the entire system is completely overwhelmed

It’s seems we have gotten to our wits end; kidnappings, insurgency killings, banditry and now hijacking passengers and bombing of train is the latest. How low can we go as a nation? For by reason of providence, history and accident of birth, I and my fellow compatriots have no any other country, but Nigeria. Hence, the need to seek for divine intervention and salvation.

In theology, Divine Providence, or simply Providence, is God’s intervention in the Universe. The term Divine Providence (usually capitalized) is also used as a title of God. A distinction is usually made between “general providence”, which refers to God’s continuous upholding of the existence and natural order of the Universe, and “special providence”, which refers to God’s extraordinary intervention in the life of people.

In the life of an underdeveloped nation like Nigeria, with so many of her citizens experiencing; job lost, hunger, 33.5 % unemployment rate, killings, banditry, kidnappings and insurgency. Several attacks on infrastructure and life within 48 hours means a lot to a nation in distress. What is the motives? Trains function in other climes without violence being visited on them, unless if they are at war. This is unfortunate, sad and unacceptable.

This shows clearly that nothing has changed. Despite the political slogans of “Change” and “Next Level”, things have even taken a turn for the worse. Is this the change we asked for when school children are kidnapped, the roads are unsafe, farmers can no longer go to their farms, banditry has been taken to another level, poverty and unemployment are at the highest level?

NIgeria is at the crossroads and the inhabitants of the once glorious nation are going through excruciating pain of unimaginable magnitude due to issues ranging from insecurity, corruption, poverty and poor leadership, among others. This is certainly not the best of time. Nigeria is bleeding and cannot breath.

Unfortunately, we as as a people, and the masses at the receiving end of the ignoble acts of our political class have become not only senile but toothless bulldogs waiting for 2023 to come so we can receive bags of rice and “recycle” the same set of people that plunged us into this mess to power.

The giant of Africa has become nothing but a sleeping giant. Men of good conscience should arise from their deep slumber and save the sleeping giant. This is a Clarion call and a call to duty.

ARISE ‘O COMPATRIOTS

Richard Odusanya is a Social Reform Crusader and the convener of AFRICA COVENANT RESCUE INITIATIVE ACRI.