Niger Tornadoes fined N2m with two points deduction for breach of NPFL framework and rules

Niger Tornadoes has been fined two million naira by the League Management Company for breaching the NPFL framework and rules during their match day 30 against Lobi Stars in the Ahmadu Bello Way Stadium, Kaduna.

The match which had ended as a barren draw in the first half was cancelled as a result of the attack on officiating referees according to LMC.

Niger Tornadoes had a contrary opinion to this report by LMC. The report from Tornadoes Media officers said it was players of Lobi Stars who suddenly began to run out from their dressing room on the claim they were attacked by the home team fans.

Ikon Allah said the match officials returned to the pitch for the second half of the game to begin but unfortunately Lobi Stars players refused to continue the game.

“Moments after, when fans were anxiously waiting for the restart, some players and officials of Lobi Stars were seen running out of the dressing room over what could best be described as a grand scheme to scuttle the progress of the match over an alleged attack by some unidentifiable fans, as there was no any evidence of an attack on any match official, but to the dismay of fans at the Stadium, Lobi Stars had a gimmick spot on in a desperate attempt to win sympathy as they came out of the tunnel and refused to get dressed for the restart.

The Match Commissioner, who leads the delegation, ordered the continuation of the match, but the away team led by their Chairman declined, citing insecurity whereas the security agents were all over the place as fans anxiously waited for the second half to restart.

The Match officials led by the Centre Referee Imam Malik Umar were on the pitch for the restart, but the away team refused to resume play and the game was eventually called off.”

League Management reacting to this heinous match report said:

“Tornadoes failed to provide adequate security for the match officials resulting in their harassment & intimidation & failed to ensure effective security at the venue leading to the breakdown of law & order.

It was learnt that the referees were assaulted at half-time of the match after the infraction.

Tornadoes have been fined N1m each for failure to provide general security, as well as for failure to prevent unauthorized persons’ access to restricted areas & for assault on match officials.

A fine of N500,000 has also been imposed on Tornadoes, being N250,000 each, to the centre referee & assistant referee 2.

An order of 2 points deduction has been imposed with immediate effect from the accrued points of Tornadoes due to repeated breaches of the league’s framework & rules.

The abandoned match, Tornadoes v Lobi, will be concluded under a strict closed-door situation (without fans) at the Kwara State Stadium, Ilorin on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, from 2:30 pm with both teams bearing the costs of completing the fixture.”