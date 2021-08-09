Monday, August 09, 2021 About Us Advert Rates Contact Us

Niger State Commissioner for Information Kidnapped

Niger State Commissioner for Information, Alhaji Mohammed Sani Idris, has been kidnapped by unknown Gunmen.

Niger State Government confirmed the kidnapping of the Commissioner for Information, Muhammad Sani Idris, who was kidnapped around 1am today from his home at Baban Tunga village of Tafa LGA of the state, a statement signed by CPS has said.

Secretary to Niger State government, Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Matane who confirmed the kidnap said security forces are already on a search and rescue mission and hoped there will be a positive result in finding him.

“He was kidnapped at the early hours of today around 1am at Baban Tunga in Tafa local government. Security are already on the trail of the kidnappers and we hope they will rescue him unharmed,” the SSG said.

 

