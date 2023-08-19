Niger République: From “Constitution” To “Constipation”

As an advocate of constitutional democracy, firmly believing in the government of the PEOPLE, by the PEOPLE, and for the PEOPLE; the situation in Niger République deeply concerns me and makes some of us very uncomfortable. The coup d’état in Niger resulted from ethnic and geopolitical power play. For example, in the aftermath of the coup, events have unfolded rapidly, revealing that a considerable number of Nigeriens support the military intervention, viewing the interventionists as saviors who will liberate their country from foreign dominance and exploitation of its resources.

Unarguably, the July 26 adventure appeared to have some form of constitutional constipation. It came with an ethnic dimension in that the Zabarmawas (Zarmas) are the second largest ethnic group (22%) after the major Hausa tribe which constitute a whopping (53%), which is the dominant and populated the military and power configuration of the Niger République since independence in 1960. Historically, Military coups mostly happen each time anyone from the other ethnic groups (Hausa, Fulani, Tourage, or Arab) is in power – Mohammed Bazoum is from the Arab ethnic group which constitutes (0.4%).

Before I continue with this contribution that focuses on “Constitution” to “Constipation” let me completely align with the perspective of our Wakanda Queen Dr. Arikana Chihombori-Quao, former Permanent Representative to the African Union Mission in Washington DC. While the coups come as a surprise to many, our Wakanda Queen the envoy, from Zimbabwe, seems to have a different perspective, noting that: “The writing has been on the wall for a long time when it comes to France,” adding that “What’s happening now in Africa is a revolution.”

Dr. Quao likened the coups to a revolution similar to what saw the demise of the mighty Roman Empire and the fall of the mighty British Empire, noting that: “There’s no way the West would have continued to plunder Africa’s natural resources, abuse the Africans for as long as they have. The end is here and I hope France can see the handwriting on the wall. This is just the beginning of the African revolution and it is not going to stop”.

Furthermore, she profoundly articulated her position: “I think that France has gotten away with a lot over the years and it is not just France, most of the western powers. I hope that they would see that what happened in Niger and other countries in West Africa is a very significant movement that I hope the West will look at and consider very seriously in terms of their foreign policies on Africa. What they’ve done in the past is simply not going to work anymore.”

Flowing from the Niger République debacle, and the postulation of our Wakanda Queen Dr. Arikana Chihombori-Quao. The time has come for us as a continent and a people to revisit the issue of reparations and demand restitution from our various colonial masters. This is what we should do to change our present situation from a continent bogged down with very controversial debts which in my opinion is just an “arrangee” kind of conspiracy between some of our elites in concert with the West “Imperialists”. Reparation is a timely response to long years of slavery, exploitation, and manipulation of the big world as enunciated by our Wakanda Queen.

In conclusion, it is important to honor the memory of Bashorun Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola (MKO), the progenitor of REPARATION for Africa’ by making a demand for restitution from the big world. With profound respect and a very high sense of responsibility; I, therefore, wish to state that a definite time and amount of not less than five trillion dollars be placed as a demand for restitution. Additionally, the revitalization of NEPAD is expected to focus on REPARATION, so as to reduce the burden of our debt profile.

Finally, this is an opportunity for my President, the ECOWAS chairman Asíwájú Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to demonstrate the spirit of Pan-Africanism, take the lead, and be consumed by the passion and commitment for Africa’s emancipation as exemplified by ‘MKO’ the pillar of sport in Africa.

Richard Odusanya is a Mind Restructuring Enthusiast.