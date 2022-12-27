As reported by the BBC, A group of lawmakers in Niger has supported a motion seeking to criminalize same-sex relationships in the country.

The vast majority of Niger’s population is Muslim, but it has a secular government and there is currently no specific law on same-sex relationships.

The MPs say same-sex relationships are against the religious and cultural beliefs of the people.

The proposal was presented to the Speaker of Parliament by Nana Djibou Harouna, a lawmaker from the southern region of Maradi.

She told a press conference in the capital, Niamey, that the move was meant to protect the “rights and interest of the public”.

Mrs Harouna described homosexuality as a “problem affecting our society”.

She said they had carried out wide consultations and that the proposal had received the support of Nigerien citizens as well as nearly all MPs.

It’s not yet clear when the matter will be formally debated in parliament. It is also unclear what sort of punishment they want to be stipulated in the legislation.

This is a welcome move and I commend the bravery of the courageous lawmakers in instilling discipline and sanity in that country. Homosexuality is against the laws of God and nature and should be criminalized without any recourse to asinine arguments of ‘equality’ and ‘human rights’ because of the transient need to be politically correct.

Let us not forget that Niger is politically tied to the apron strings of Pro-LGBT France who are in the current process of trying to amend their constitution to suit the ever-insatiable whims and caprices of the pro LGBT lobby in Paris. There is bound to be pressure from their erstwhile colonial masters to rescind the bill but I urge the lawmakers to march on like Onward Christian Soldiers in the interest of not only the current generation of Nigeriens who need to be adequately protected from this evil law but to give genuine meaning to the current scam of a buzzword called ‘sustainable development.’