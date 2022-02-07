Niger Delta youths on Sunday lauded the leadership qualities of the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, describing him as “a man of high integrity and principles”

The stance of the youths was articulated by the President, Coalition of Progressive Niger Delta Youths (CPNDY), Mr Chukwuma Nwabueze.

The youths who met in Warri applauded Akpabio for enhancing government effectiveness and transparency in the oil rich region, securing the sum of N10.4 billion from the 2021 Sovereign SUKUK Issuance for the completion of the dualisation of the East West highway project and mobilizing the RCC for necessary repairs on the collapsed portion of the road, as a stop gap measure, for easy vehicular and human movements.

‘The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio has done his work well’’

In a statement in Warri, the youths advised the Coordinator of Wailing Women of the Niger Delta (WWND), Odighonin Adienbo and the National President of Niger Delta Elders’ Forum, Chief Tonye Ogbogbuya to tame their appetite for falsehood against Akpabio.

The youths described the recent comments of Ovie of Idjerhe, Monday Arthur Whiskey, Adienbo and Ogbogbuya on Buhari and Akpabio as distasteful and provocative.

The youths said Whiskey, Adienbo and Ogbogbula were mercenaries hired by some corrupt politicians and contractors to destabilize the region.

‘’The Ovie of Idjerhe Kingdom, Adienbo and Ogbogbuya are officious people. They can’t be popular through baseless attacks on Buhari and Akpabio.

The statement commended Akpabio for cleaning up the mess in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and working in the best interests of the country.

The youths said even the blind can see the impressive achievements of the Federal Government in the oil rich region.

The statement underscored the worst personality traits of a king and the refusal of Whiskey, Adienbo and Ogbogbuya to observe the rules of objectivity.

Specifically, the youths praised Olu of Warri Kingdom, Ogiame Atuwatse III for his patriotism, leadership style and tactful politesse.

They urged Whiskey and his sponsors to emulate the Warri monarch on strategic communication, tactful presentation and wisdom.

The Olu of Warri Kingdom, Ogiame Atuwatse 111 recently drew Buhari’s attention to the under-utilisation of the four ports in Warri, Koko, Sapele, and Burutu, reconstitution of the NDDC board, immortalizing the first Minister of Finance of the country, Festus Okotie-Eboh, and resuscitation of the Ogidigben EPZ project.

The youths also underscored personal integrity, sincerity of Akpabio, culture of accountability and the massive steps that have been taken.

