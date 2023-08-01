Niger Coup: Factors To Consider In ECOWAS Sanctions – Jideofor Adibe

On 26 July 2023 a coup d’état occurred in Niger, in which Niger’s presidential guard detained president Mohamed Bazoum, and presidential guard commander general Abdourahamane Tchiani proclaimed himself the leader of a new military junta.

ECOWAS at an urgent meeting following the increasing tension stirred by the military actors announced some sanctions which include air and land border closure.

In an interview on ARISE TV, monitored by The News Chronicle, Professor Jideofor Adibe, a political scientist, was on hand to answer questions from on the recent events in Niger among other issues.

Is coup a solution to insecurity and bad governance? Adibe is of the opinion that though coups may not be seen as solutions to insecurity and bad governance, it is pertinent to ask about the alternatives to coups. “People are looking for these alternatives, especially as they are losing trust in electoral processes to serve as means to a change of government”.

Adibe is of the opinion that though ECOWAS has reeled out a couple of sanctions on Nigeria Republic following the coup, it remains to be seen how effective these sanctions will be, going by the legitimacy crisis some of the ECOWAS leaders themselves have in their respective countries. Also the fact that Russia’s aim to project itself in Africa is most likely to be favoured by the coups in the region, means that Russia can be predicted to veto sanctions against Niger Republic at the UN Council.

On the interest the Niger coup is generating in Nigeria, Abati asked if it is because Tinubu, the president of Nigeria is also the ECOWAS chairman. Adibe stated that though there is the idea of non interference in global politics, yet there is the ‘Right to Protect’ (R2P) citizens who may be powerless to the happenings in their country. Coupled with the fact that Niger is Nigeria’s neighbour, Nigeria must work to avoid a spill over effect in the form of a refugee crisis.